Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rangoli calling her Kangana Ranaut’s ‘sasti copy’: ‘Short life, no time to waste on this’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has finally reacted to the mean comments thrown at her by actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. Taapsee kept her cool and said she had no time for any of it. According to a report in News 18, Taapsee said, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now.”

Rangoli called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of her sister Kangana after the Badla actor shared an appreciative tweet for the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana’s upcoming film. “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it!,” Taapsee wrote in her tweet. As soon as she tweeted her comment, Rangoli posted a series of tweets with which she accused the actor of copying her sister and not acknowledging her while praising the trailer.

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Rangoli replied: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came to Taapsee’s defence and tweeted, “Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don’t know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don’t get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana.”

Rangoli replied “Sir, you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much. Clearly, a lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her. Who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter. So now I am here showing everyone (the) mirror... I know you are working with her, but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue... back off.”

Kangana later defended her sister’s comments against Taapsee. “I read Rangoli’s tweets, she was lovingly teasing Varun as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika, and Tapasee has been saying derogatory things about me - like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about - this has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgemental Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What’s the matter, anybody has problems with her tweets, can unfollow her,” she told Spotboye.

While promoting her film Manmarziyaan with Anurag and her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan last year, Taapsee had said in an interview that she would like to gift a ‘double filter’ to Kangana. “She can get herself in some serious troubles all the time. So yeah,” she had said.

