Rangoli calls Taapsee Pannu ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana Ranaut, asks Anurag Kashyap to back off after he protests

After confronting actor Varun Dhawan over the trailer of Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya, now Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel has picked up a fight with director Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.

It all started when Taapsee retweeted an Ekta Kapoor tweet, sharing Judgemental Hai Kya trailer and wrote: “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it !” Not happy at Taapsee not mentioning Kangana’s name, Rangoli shot back, retweeting Taapsee’s tweet and wrote: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

This obviously didn’t go down well with many and one of them was director Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with both the actors. Obviously displeased at Rangoli’s tone and her needless attack on Taapsee, he wrote: “Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana.”

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Not one to budge an inch and reverting on his tweet, Rangoli said it wasn’t so much about not mentioning Kangana’s name but people taking a dig at her. Rangoli shot back, “Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72”

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Rangoli continued: “(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72.”

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

On Wednesday, she fought with Varun, when he shared Judgemental Hai Kya’s trailer, pulling him up for not mentioning Kangana’s name. Gentleman that he is, Varun retweeted her tweet, this time lauding all while taking their names. Some months back, Rangoli had relentlessly targetted Alia Bhatt, a matter that had drawn the actor’s mother Soni Razdan too into a Twitter war with Rangoli.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:33 IST