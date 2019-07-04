Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli’s tweets: ‘Taapsee Pannu has been saying derogatory things about me’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has addressed her sister Rangoli Chandel’s latest tweets against actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Talking to Spotboye, Kangana said Rangoli is defending her just like Anurag is defending Taapsee.

“I read Rangoli’s tweets, she was lovingly teasing Varun as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika, and Tapasee has been saying derogatory things about me- like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about- this has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgemental Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What’s the matter, anybody has problems with her tweets, can unfollow her,” she said.

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta 🙏 @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Anurag came out in support of Taapsee after Rangoli called her a “sasti (cheap) copy” of Kangana. Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of Judgmental Hai Kya, saying: “This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! Judgmental Hai Kya.” Rangoli replied: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

To this, Kashyap said it was “really desperate” of Rangoli. “Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don’t know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don’t get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana.”

Rangoli didn’t stop there. She wrote: “Sir, you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much. Clearly, a lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her. Who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter. So now I am here showing everyone (the) mirror... I know you are working with her, but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue... back off.”

While promoting her film Manmarziyaan with Anurag last year, Taapsee had said in an interview that she would like to gift ‘double filter’ to Kangana. “She can get herself in some serious troubles all the time. So yeah.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 12:50 IST