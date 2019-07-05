Sushmita Sen aces bottle cap challenge, here’s how boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah fared. Watch

The craze of #BottleCapChallenge refuses to die down with many celebrities taking it up and giving it their own funny twist. The latest celebrity to take up the challenge is actor Sushmita Sen, who not only aced it herself but also made kids Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl show off some amazing skills.

The actor, who has been holidaying in Dubai, amazed fans by uncapping a bottle with a flying kick.Sushmita posted a video on Instagram where she, along with her daughters and Rohman, can be seen taking up the challenge one after other. The interesting bits were when the girls uncapped the bottle in one go.

Also read:Tiger Shroff aces bottle cap challenge blindfolded, Kunal Kemmu and Ryan Reynolds give it a hilarious twist. Watch videos

“Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge,” she captioned the video.

The challenge, introduced by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, has been taken up by many celebrities including Tiger Shroff who stunned fans by popping off the cap of bottle blindfolded with utmost perfection. Actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu have also taken the challenge.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:56 IST