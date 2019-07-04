Tiger Shroff aces bottle cap challenge blindfolded, Kunal Kemmu and Ryan Reynolds give it a hilarious twist. Watch videos

Bottle cap Challenge, made popular by Jason Statham, has taken over the internet with several people sharing their videos of successful or failed attempts. A host of film celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ryan Reynolds have also taken the challenge and have nominated their friends to attempt the same.

Among the best performers is Tiger Shroff, who took the challenge a notch higher by doing it blindfolded. He shared it with the caption, “Wellll since everybodys showing off... Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir #goodoldspideysense # @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge.”

There is also no dearth of celebrities who are either gave it a hilarious twist or failed at it miserably. Actor Kunal Kemmu took the challenge and can be seen simply opening a bottle cap with his hand. He captioned the video on Twitter, “#BottleCapChallenge #stayhydrated and thank god for opposable thumbs.”

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took the challenge and ended up kicking the bottle instead of its cap. The actor can be seen running away for cover after his miserable attempt.

Actor Akshay Kumar had taken the challenge on Wednesday and had shared the video on Twitter, encouraging his fans to follow suit. He wrote, “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh turned mischievous and shared the same video, claiming that he has attempted while wearing an Akshay Kumar mask. He even promised to share another one while wearing a mask of Tiger Shroff.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:04 IST