Akshay Kumar is inspired by Jason Statham, aces the bottle cap challenge like a boss. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is a known fitness enthusiast and his latest Twitter post is proof that he also wants his fans to be equally fit. He joined the likes of actor Jason Statham and singer John Mayer Wednesday morning as he aced the bottle-cap challenge. The bottle cap challenge requires people to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap placed loosely on the mouth so the participant untwists the cap with a roundhouse kick without using hands.

Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted, “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation.”

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge



Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Statham and Mayer also took the challenge earlier and posted videos of themselves kicking the cap off the bottle. The Fast and Furious star shared his video on Instagram and wrote, “#bottlecapchallenge#challengeaccepted @erlsn.acrThis thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri”

Mayer wrote, “First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge”

Akshay is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which he plays a cop. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will feature a remake of Akshay’s 90s hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani which was originally picturised on Raveena Tandon in Mohra.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay has recently completed Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. He also has Mission Mangal, Laxxmi Bomb and Housefull 4.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:26 IST