Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl chill in a pool as she shows off her mermaid moves, see pics and videos

Putting all rumours of a break-up to rest, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared new pictures and videos where she can be seen enjoying quality time with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. While Renee is behind the camera, Alisah and Rohman are seen swimming with the actor.

The former Miss Universe shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Can you swim like a Mermaid Maa? If you show me how Alisah, i could definitely try!!!” #waterbabies #mermaidswim #ustime #fun #love #family #home #dubai beautifully shot Renee shona & well carried my jaan @rohmanshawl #sharing #peace #memories #cherished I love you guys!!!”

Last week, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Rohman had shared a few stories on his Instagram page, hinting that his relationship with Sushmita may be in trouble. According to the report, Rohman wrote, ‘’HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you??” It added that he wrote in another story: “So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn’t reciprocating...If someone doesn’t treat you right & you are still with them, its your fault!”

Over the weekend, Sushmita shared pictures with a baby, sitting inside a plane and wrote, “Children have a way with me...I belong!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious#munchkin #happiness #children#love I love you guys!!!” Boyfriend Rohman was quick to shower his love and wrote, “My baby with a baby,” dropping a heart emoji. In one of the pictures, the baby was seen sucking her soother while other showed the baby staring at an eye mask and wondering what it is all about. Another picture had the baby looking shocked as she stares at the actor.

Sushmita is a regular on Instagram and, she, along with her daughters and Rohman are often seen holidaying together.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:00 IST