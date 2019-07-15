No lazy Sunday for Sonakshi Sinha, actor goes for a rocking ‘gym jam’. Watch

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new video on Instagram and it will certainly set some fitness goals for fans. After impressing one and all with her moves in Koka, the song from her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana, she has now shared a fitness video where she is seen skipping like a pro.

Posting the video on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Skippin” that lazy sunday vibe today... you?how u like my new gym jam @badboyshah?” Sonakshi is wearing black gymwear and seen skipping as Badshah’s latest single, Paagal plays in the background. Badshah makes his Bollywood acting debut with Sonakshi’s Khandaani Shafakhana. The video was an instant hit on Instagram with producer and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor and Badshah showering love emojis on the post. Maniesh Paul put forth a challenge and wrote, “You HAVE to see me do skipping!!!’ @asli.”

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Go Sona” while Kunal Khemu wrote, “Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona” and Shibani Dandekar wrote, “get it girl!! ”

Khandani Shafakhana is slated to hit theatres on August 2. Talking about the film, Sonakshi recently told IANS, “I decided to do this film because it’s a very relevant and important subject that should be discussed. I don’t want anyone, woman or man, to shy away from talking about this topic. I hope my doing this film, will give them the courage to talk about sexual issues openly. I am sure this movie will get people thinking... and talking. ‘Baat toh karo’

Currently busy shooting Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s Bhuj The Pride of India, Sonakshi will also reprise her role of Rajjo with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi is also awaiting the release of Mission Mangal, which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars’ orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013. The film will release on August 15.

