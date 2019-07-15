Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares teaser of his first-ever rap song Swaggy Chudiyan for Bole Chudiyan. Watch

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia will soon star in an upcoming Hindi film called Bole Chudiyan. Nawazuddin on Monday shared a teaser of his first ever rap from the film. Titled Swaggy Chudiyan, the video clip shows Nawazuddin and Tamannaah in what looks like a recording studio.

Sharing the video, Nawazuddin wrote: “Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv @zaverikiran9 #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi.”

In June came the news that Tamannaah has replaced actor Mouni Roy to essay the role of the female protagonist in the film. This will be the first time Tamannaah will be seen with Nawazuddin.

“I’m looking forward to be a part of this project. What really excited me as the storyline of the film revolves around a current issue of our society,” Tamannaah said in a statement.

The film, to be directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will also feature Anurag Kashyap. Speaking to PTI, the veteran filmmaker said, “I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 13:32 IST