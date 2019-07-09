Sacred Games 2 trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops major clue about Mumbai’s fate, Pankaj Tripathi holds the key. Watch video

After keeping fans waiting for an inordinate amount of time, Sacred Games 2 trailer has finally landed, giving us clues on what to expect from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Netflix drama. The show will release on Independence Day, August 15.

The first season of Sacred Games left us all hanging with the Maximum City in peril and one of the key architects of its downfall, Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin) already dead. Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh was hot in pursuit as he tries to solve the mystery of Ganesh’s intentions while trying to save Mumbai from a massive bomb attack. Or could it be nuclear in nature?

Watch Sacred Games 2 trailer

Sacred Games 2 trailer re-emphasises this as Hiroshima and Nagasaki’s names are invoked. Ganesh, meanwhile, has moved away from Mumbai to set up his crime business abroad. However, higher powers are in play as we come face-to-face with Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji more than once in the trailer. It is speculated that Tripathi’s character -- introduced in first season -- will emerge as a major player in this year. Saif’s Sartaj Singh is trying to solve Ganesh’s riddles to save Mumbai.

Talking about Sacred Games 2, show-runner Vikramaditya Motwane said in a statement, “We’re extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they’ve all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games has been adapted from Vikram Chandra’s book with the same name by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath. The second season of the Netflix show also introduces Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey to the existing cast. Sacred Games 2 will stream from August 15 this year.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:34 IST