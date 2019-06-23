Sacred Games 2 delayed as Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are too busy? Saif refutes claims

Reacting to reports that the second season of his popular Netflix series, Sacred Games, has been delayed because of him, Saif Ali Khan has said that the show is not delayed because of the actors. Saif plays a cop in the series which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. Media reports also claim that Netflix wants to encash on the popularity of Huma Qureshi-starrer series, Leila, before launching Sacred Games 2.

As Asian Age report quoted Saif as saying, “How absurd would it be for Sacred Games to be delayed because we both are doing something else. Of course, both of us are busy. But not at the cost of our commitments.”

It also quoted another actor who did not “want to be named” as saying, “Netflix may have decided to move ahead the release date of Sacred Games 2, but not because of the actors. All of us have completed our work. The Saif track and the Nawaz track were separately directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap respectively to save time. If there is any delay in the release, it’s got nothing to do with the actors.”

Earlier, a Mid Day report last week claimed Saif and Nawazuddin are busy, causing a delay in Sacred Games 2. It quoted a source as saying, “There are two reasons for the delay. First, the show’s leading men are preoccupied with their respective projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production Jawani Jaaneman in London, Nawaz has allotted bulk dates to his brother’s directorial venture Bole Chudiyan. Secondly, the platform’s recent Indian original Leila has been winning praise. So, the head honchos wanted a considerable gap between Leila and their next big show. The series will drop online in August, with post-release promotions scheduled for September.”

Saif will reprise his role as Inspector Sartaj Singh, and the plot will pick up his race against time to solve Ganesh Gaitonde’s riddle, which hinted at an impending terrorist attack on Mumbai. The new season will also likely answer several burning questions fans have had, such as the role Pankaj Tripathi will play.

