Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will blow your minds in Sacred Games season 2, says casting director

Fans of the popular Netflix original, Sacred Games, are waiting to know more about the lives of Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) in the second season, which is currently under production.

Hinting at what is to come, casting director Shivam Gupta told BollywoodLife, “Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will blow your mind away in the second season of the web-series. You cannot even imagine how big it would be.”

He also revealed that several new characters will be introduced in season two.

Without revealing names, Shivam said, “If you were amazed by the actors in the first season, the second one will have talents that have never been seen on screen.”

Earlier, Nawazuddin had told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview, “It should arrive between June and August. You will forget the first season after watching the second season.”

Gaitonde is killed in the first episode of the series, and the first season tells his story in flashback. Season two will further explore his tale, and his relationship with Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Guruji. Tripathi will be seen in a more prominent role in the upcoming season along with Elnaaz Norouzi, who was last seen visitng Gaitonde in jail.

The cast of the show flew to South Africa for the second season and have shot in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The first season of Sacred Games was co-directed by Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane of Lootera fame. Now Neeraj Ghaywan has replaced Motwane as the director in the second season. Netflix had earlier revealed that two out of three viewers of the show came from outside India.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 11:19 IST