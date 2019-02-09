Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar take Gully Boy global. See pics from Berlin Film Festival

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently promoting their film Gully Boy, set to hit theatres on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The two along with director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani flew to Germany to attend the premiere of the film at the ongoing Berlin International Film festival.

Ahead of their red carpet appearance, the Gully Boy team attended a media interaction and went on a sightseeing tour of the city.

Dressed in check trousers and colourful pullover complemented with huge glasses and a distinct hairdo, Ranveer was in usual form at the event. He was joined by co-star Alia, who dazzled in a sequinned bodycon dress.

Meanwhile, Zoya played it smart in a Nikhil Thampi suit.

Alia even shared a few stunning pictures on her Instagram as she went around the city. She captioned one of the pictures, “Don’t even try and knock me off my loubs.” Ranveer also shared a picture of his latest quirky look with the caption, “Keep it 100.”

Before leaving for Berlin, Ranveer had told Times Now, “It will be my first time ever at a film festival. I have never been as an audience member, or as a part of any film. It’s literally my first time ever.”

Gully Boy digs deep into the street rap culture of Mumbai and is inspired by the lives of rappers such as Divine and Naezy. Ranveer has himself sung quite a few numbers in the film. His Apna Time Aayega, Meri Gully Mein and Doori are already very popular among online. The actor has gone all out for the promotions of the film and has already performed live at the film’s music launch, Mumbai Police’s Umang event, a private event in Rajasthan and at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Gully Boy will premiere on February 9 at the Berlinale, which is being held from 7th to 17th.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 08:58 IST