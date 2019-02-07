Pankaj Tripathi joins Ranveer Singh’s 83 as team manager Man Singh, says the script made him cry

The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 are revealing the star cast of the film, one character at a time. After YouTuber Sahil Khatter, Tamil actor Jiiva and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the cast of the film. However, the actor will not be playing a cricketer but will be seen in the role of Man Singh, manager of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team.

The film’s director Kabir Khan welcomed the actor on social media and introduced him as “The man behind the champions, #ManSingh, will be played by Actor Extraordinaire @pankajtripathi__. #CastOf83.”

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tripathi shared that the script made him tear up at certain points. He also revealed, “I was good at bowling and fielding and I am hoping to brush up my batting skills while prepping for this film. will also meet Man Singh ji and talk to him about his experiences. For now, I have been given some books and documents to refer to.”

Tripathi was seen in several films last year including the blockbuster Stree, Sunny Deol’s Bhaiaji Superhit, Kaalakaandi, Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Kaala, Phamous, Punjabi film Harjeeta and others. However, his role in the popular web series Sacred Games was an instant hit. His first release of the year Mango Dreams has just arrived on Netflix. He will now be seen in the second season of Sacred Games besides Bollywood films Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

While Ranveer is playing the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev, Sahil will be seen as team members Syed Kirmani, Chirag as his father Sandeep Patil, Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth and Ammy as Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film.

Being directed by Kabir Khan of Tiger Zinda Hai fame, ’83 is based on the then Indian cricket team that defeated the West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, in England.

After Balwinder Singh Sandhu, now Kapil Dev will be training Ranveer for the film. Confirming the same, the actor has said, “I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil Sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, feelings, his expressions, his energy.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 13:23 IST