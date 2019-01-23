Punjabi singer Ammy Virk to play Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Ranveer Singh’s ’83, remaining cast to be announced soon

The makers of ’83, the upcoming film about India’s first ever World Cup win in cricket, are set to announce the ensemble cast of the film, one by one. Actor Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of captain Kapil Dev in the film. Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is also making his Bollywood debut, has announced his association with ’83. He will be seen playing the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

He took to Twitter to express his excitement. “Sat sri akaal. You all gave me so much love that I am all set to make my debut in Bollywood. Shukar Waheguru,” Ammy wrote along with the film’s teaser.

Sat shri akaal sab nu te thnku tuc ainna pyaar ditta, jihde karke m goin to do debut in bollywood... thnku so much... shukar waheguru ji da...@RanveerOfficial bhaji @kabirkhankk sir @83thefilm @RelianceEnt #mantenamadhu sir @vishinduri sir , thnx to @PawanGill bhaji #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/3KQoSWKHvM — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) January 23, 2019

A few days ago, Ranveer had shared a glimpse of his training session for the film along with the real Balvinder Singh Sandhu. He had shared a picture with the caption, “And the glorious journey begins........ #83 #kapildev @83thefilm#balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk.”

The film was announced in September, 2017 at a grand event. Speaking at the launch, Ranveer had said, “I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story.” Kapil Dev had hailed the film and had said, “It was not easy to handle the squad of 1983. Try, but you’ll find it difficult to get such characters across India.”

Kapil Dev says some stories make us laugh and some we're embarrassed of, but you'll have to #Relive83 to find out! pic.twitter.com/z8HVsC7gpx — Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) September 27, 2017

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, the film will be released on April 10, 2020.

Also read: Deepika Padukone is hard at work in Paris, don’t miss her radiant beauty in latest pic

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 16:03 IST