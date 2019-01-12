Ranveer Singh begins 83 prep, to master Kapil Dev’s bowling action. See pics

Ranveer Singh has embarked on one of his biggest professional challenges – to master Kapil Dev’s bowling action for the upcoming film 83. The Kabir Khan film will bring alive Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup win on screen with Ranveer as the Indian skipper.

He shared the image of him practicing and captioned it, “#kapildev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk.” While the actor is seen batting in the shot, he had recently called capturing Kapil Dev’s distinct bowling action as one of the biggest challenges awaiting him.

“The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough,” Ranveer Singh told journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview.

The movie will go on the floors soon.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:57 IST