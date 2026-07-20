MUMBAI: The state higher and technical education department has decided not to permit any new private universities until a review of existing institutions is completed, following complaints from students and parents and pending court cases. State halts new private universities

In April, the government constituted a four-member committee headed by former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan to examine the functioning of private universities. The panel was initially tasked with studying the feasibility of converting unaided colleges into private universities.

Senior officials said the committee’s mandate will now be expanded to review the state’s policy governing private universities and recommend changes. Maharashtra introduced an umbrella law for private universities in 2023, but the government believes its provisions need reassessment.

There are currently 34 private universities in the state. Officials said complaints regarding their functioning have risen steadily, with concerns centred on accountability, fee structures, faculty recruitment, academic administration and regulatory compliance.

About a year ago, the government sought detailed information from private universities to assess their functioning. However, many institutions failed to furnish the required details, officials said.

“Only a few universities appear to be functioning with genuine academic objectives. Preliminary information received from several institutions indicates discrepancies in management practices, faculty recruitment and regulatory compliance,” an official said.

Officials said that while private universities function autonomously, the government has a responsibility to ensure effective oversight in the larger public interest, given the impact of higher education on students’ futures.

The department has, therefore, decided not to issue any government resolution for setting up new private universities until the Patwardhan committee submits its final report. The expanded mandate is expected to include a review of the existing regulatory framework and recommendations to improve transparency and accountability.

Officials also cited ongoing litigation, including a matter pending before the Supreme Court, where the state has been asked to explain issues related to private universities.