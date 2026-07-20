Leaders calls for immediate relief, rehabilitation in flood affected areas of Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday urged the government to mount an immediate rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in the wake of devastating flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division. PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Jammu division, especially Poonch and Rajouri overnight, leaving 13 persons dead and several others missing, while hundreds of residents have to move to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas in Rajouri town.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti voiced profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the devastating flash floods that struck parts of Rajouri and Poonch following torrential rains.

In a statement issued today, Mehbooba Mufti said the unfolding humanitarian crisis has left families shattered, displaced thousands, and caused significant damage to homes, roads and other public infrastructure.

She urged the administration to mount an all-out relief and rescue operation by deploying adequate manpower, specialised machinery and emergency resources in the worst-affected areas without delay.

“The scale of destruction demands an extraordinary response. Every available agency must work in close coordination to reach stranded families, evacuate those at risk and ensure that relief reaches every affected household,” she said.

Former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the cloudburst and flash floods in J&K, particularly in Rajouri and Poonch.

Azad said the scale of destruction has left the entire state in grief. He said the administration must deploy every available resource to ensure uninterrupted rescue and relief operations, provide immediate medical assistance and shelter to those affected, restore essential services on a war footing and ensure adequate compensation and comprehensive rehabilitation for all affected families without delay.

Member parliament from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi called for a comprehensive rehabilitation for affected families. “At this critical time, it is imperative that all government agencies ensure swift rescue, timely relief, and comprehensive rehabilitation for every affected family, without delay.

“May the people of Rajouri and Poonch find strength and resilience in these difficult moments,” Mehdi said.