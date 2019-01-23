Deepika Padukone is hard at work in Paris, don’t miss her radiant beauty in latest pic

Actor Deepika Padukone has resumed work post her elaborate wedding with actor Ranveer Singh in November last year. The actor recently flew to Paris for a brand endorsement. A team member recently shared a picture with the actor confirming her presence in the French capital. The actor looks gorgeous in the picture as she poses for the camera with her team.

She had also shared a picture of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram with the caption, “au revoir Paris...” with a heart emoji, as she bid goodbye to the city.

The Bajirao Mastani actor will soon begin the shoot of her next Bollywood film Chhapaak in which she will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor is also expected to feature opposite Vin Diesel in the next instalment of the xXx franchise.

Vin had dropped hints about the film by sharing a still from xXx: Return of Xander Cage featuring him and Deepika while asking his fans who would they like to be cast in the film. He had captioned it, “Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend... Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?”

Deepika was recently named the most valued Bollywood celebrity in an annual celebrity brand list released by Duff & Phelps, a New York based financial service company. She was succeeded by none other than Virat Kohli who acquired the top slot. The list also specified her brand value in 2018 at Rs 102 million.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were in Sri Lanka for a friend’s wedding and the pics are finally here

Also read: Deepika Padukone reacts to being most valued celeb over Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

The year 2018 had begun on a good note for Deepika and Ranveer with the release of their third film together titled Padmaavat. The actors went on to tie the knot on November 14, 15 at Lake Como in Italy which was followed by three lavish wedding celebrations and a DJ party in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 10:10 IST