Deepika Padukone reacts to being most valued celeb over Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Actor Deepika Padukone was named the most valued Bollywood celeb recently by Duff & Phelps, a New York based financial service company. They released an annual celebrity brand list in which Deepika was placed second and cricketer Virat Kohli was placed first in the list celebs with highest brand-value in 2018. The list also said that the actor was worth $102 million in 2018.

According to a report in Times Now, Deepika reacted to overtaking the likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and said, “The past year has been extremely special for me, professionally as well as personally. While it is an honour just being a part of a list such as this, to see my name feature on the top is certainly overwhelming! It is rewarding to know that people acknowledge and value your efforts and hard work.”

Deepika was last seen in 2018 film Padmaavat, which turned out to be one of the big hits of the year. She has been from acting on a break since. She also got married to Ranveer Singh in November 2018 in Italy. The couple also had multiple receptions in India once they returned.

On the work front, Deepika will work with director Meghna Gulzar in a film titled Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Speaking of her film Deepika tweeted, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib@foxstarhindi.” This film will also mark the debut of Deepika as a producer in the film industry.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:16 IST