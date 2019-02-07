Neha Dhupia shares epic photo of daughter Mehr with Karan Johar’s twins Roohi, Yash on their birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the second birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash who were born via surrogacy in 2017. The proud father is very fond of his little ones and regularly shares their cute pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Not just Karan, many of his industry friends also come down to play with the tiny tots.

As the young Johars turn two this year, Karan’s friend and radio show host Neha Dhupia wished them with a throwback picture and a message, “#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud ... “bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy”.... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy ... but I promise I ll create havoc with you very very soon... @mehrdhupiabedi.”

In the picture, Neha is seen standing with her husband Angad Bedi who is holding Yash and Karan holding Roohi in his arms. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen sitting with Neha’s daughter Mehr in her arms.

Neha had welcomed Mehr in May and continues to juggle work and her parental duties. Neha had also hosted Karan on her chat show No Filter Neha and had called him her favourite guest. On the show, Karan had recited his own version of A to Z that had famous apparel brand names beginning from each alphabet which he wants to teach his kids.

According to a report in DNA, Karan is planning to host a starry birthday bash for the twins at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. All from Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha, Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira to Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are expected to attend the party. A source told DNA, “They get along well. Many games and activities have been planned for the young ones. The invites were sent out well in advance. Many parents are likely to join their kids too.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 10:06 IST