Game of Thrones season 8 new pics show Jon Snow, Daenerys, Cersei and Sansa Stark, drop major hints

Game of Thrones season 8 is still a few weeks away but fans of the most-watched TV show are making all efforts to get their hands on every bit of detail related to it. Amid the countdown to its arrival on April 14, the makers have released fresh pictures from the upcoming season. The pictures show the prominent characters who would be playing an important role in the race for the iron throne and dealing with the White Walkers.

A picture shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) together after they united in the last season and reached Winterfell. The two can be seen in their winter costumes with snow in the background and look concerned about the future as they plan their next big move. A separate picture of Daenerys shows her in a happy mood with her eyes gleaming with hope.

Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is seen in all her royal colours with a crown adorning her head. The queen looks emotional but seems to be planning a new attack. Her brother Jaime has left her alone in King’s Landing to take part in the big battle against the White Walkers as he is seen in a costume similar to the ones in the North.

Solo pictures of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) show them all set to take on things in their own hands. While Sansa looks authoritative as the Wardeness of the North with an iron chain adorning her costume, it seems she has a lot on her mind in the next season. While her mysterious gaze draws attention, what will she do next after telling Daenerys, “Winterfell is yours” in the show teaser is certainly worth waiting for.

Their brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), however, seems to be having a clear view of what lies ahead as he is seen safe and sound and warm by the fire.

Arya, on the other hand, looks confident of dealing with the enemy (Lannisters and few others) as she seems to wield not just her sword Needle (on the left) but also the Valyrian dagger (on the right).

There are also pictures of Sam who looks happy and the one of the very few aware of how to use the dragon stone to kill the White Walkers. Other prominent players like Brienne of Tarth, Davos Seaworth, Tyrion Lannister and Varys are also seen thinking hard about their future.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 09:24 IST