Game of Thrones Super Bowl ad: The Mountain crushes another skull as a dragon sets everything on fire. Watch spoof video

In the long list of ads, trailers and teasers to make their debut at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the ad for Game of Thrones and Bud Light took the cake. The hilarious spoof ad saw the Bud ‘Knight’ end up in the universe of HBO’s hit fantasy drama and as is tradition with all things Game of Thrones, it does not end well for him.

The video begins with a king and his queen getting excited for an entertaining joust and the Bud Knight handing over his beer for the fight. While everything seems happy at the beginning, things take a sharp turn for the worst as a new knight’s arrival is sounded with Rains of Castamere.

Watch the Game of Thrones Super Bowl ad here:

In the joust, the Bud Knight is knocked off his horse by his rival, who is later revealed to be the Mountain, Queen Cersei’s zombie bodyguard. He descends his horse and approaches the fallen Bud Knight and crushes his skull like Prince Oberyn. Soon, chaos falls over the village as a deadly dragon swoops in and sets everything on fire.

The ad then reminds the viewers of the premiere date for the eighth and final season, April 14. The new season will bring back favourites such as Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and others.

In a recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lena said shooting on the final day made her emotional. Headey said on the final day, she had heard that the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, had prepared speeches and drawings from storyboards for the cast members. “I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs. They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving,” she said. The actor also revealed her thought process when she shot her last scene as Cersei Lannister. “I was like, ‘Well, it’s been nine years. It’s been amazing and I’m happy to go and find new things,’” she said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:32 IST