Sidharth Malhotra opens up to Karan Johar about breakup with Alia Bhatt: We haven’t met since

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has opened up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt. In an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan - the episode will air on Sunday - the actor said that he isn’t bitter about the breakup, and that their relationship is civil.

Sidharth said that he hasn’t met Alia after the breakup, but recognises the history that they have together. “We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history,” he said, according to Pinkvilla.

Sidharth continued, “There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories.”

Sidharth and Alia made their Bollywood debut in Karan’s Student of the Year, which also starred Varun Dhawan. The actors appeared opposite each other for the second time in Kapoor & Sons. They started dating in 2016 but broke up a year later. He has since been linked up with Jacqueline Fernandez and more recently, Kiara Advani.

When she appeared on Koffee with Karan, the host asked Alia which actor she’d like to set Sidharth up with, and she replied, ‘Kiara’. When she was asked whom she’d want to set Jacqueline up with, Alia said, ‘Sid, if the one with Kiara doesn’t work out.’

Alia is currently making headlines for her relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been making several public appearances together lately, the most recent being at the Mumbai police’s Umang event.

After a string of high profile flops such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman and Aiyaary, Sidharth will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi, with Parineeti Chopra. Alia will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 19:34 IST