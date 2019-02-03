Koffee With Karan 6: Sidharth Malhotra would like to have Saif Ali Khan as his sibling, Kareena Kapoor as wife

Sunday’s episode of Koffee with Karan will see Bollywood heartthrobs Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra take to host Karan Johar’s couch. The boys will answer all the gossipy questions posed by Karan, as well as reveal untold stories from their lives.

This season has featured unique pairings, with a slew of celebrities who have never teamed up before. Sidharth and Aditya became good friends ever since they bonded at an international concert tour and are even gym buddies.

Here are six things to look forward to from the episode:

Sidharth bunked school twice to watch movies

Sidharth’s love for Bollywood is well known. In the episode, the actor will recall the times when he bunked school to watch films like Dil Chahta Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Sidharth and Aditya were school buddies

Sidharth and Aditya share a strong bond. Not only are they contemporaries in the film industry, their history dates back to their school days, when they were classmates.

Which Bollywood actor would Sid want as his sibling?

When Karan asks Sid to name the one Bollywood actor he’d want as his sibling, he says ‘Saif Ali Khan’.

And which Bollywood actor would Sid want as his wife?

Without a beat, Sid names Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of his hypothetical sibling, Saif. This leaves Karan in splits.

What’s the one song that best defines Aditya?

After giving it some thought, Aditya names Main Aisa Kyu Hoon as the one film song that best defines him.

How does Sid react to flop films?

Sid says that he reacts to flops as a spoilt child would. “I just become quiet and aggressive. If I didn’t have the drive and the aggression, I wouldn’t have made it because there are millions of kids just like us who want to become actors. So, my reaction to something that I can’t get is aggression first—like kyun nahi, why not?”

Previous episodes this season have hosted the likes of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Future episodes will feature Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

Watch Koffee with Karan Season 6, every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 09:18 IST