Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: The master of multi-starrers has two promising films in the offing

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday today. The 34-year-old actor, who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, has delivered a total of nine films in six years of his career. The Delhi-bred actor may have seldom chosen solo films but has often stood out in successful multi-starrers such as Kapoor and Sons, Ek Villain, Brothers and Ittefaq to name a few.

His other solo films such Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and A Gentleman starring Jacqueline Fernandez failed to hit the bull’s eye. With two Rs 100 crore films to his credit – Ek Villain and Kapoor and Sons, Sidharth has been of news lately and was last seen as an army major in Aiyaary. While there would be many contemplating to write him off from the race of the ruling Bollywood heartthrobs, his upcoming two films may turn out to be game changer for the actor this year.

Sidharth will be seen uniting on screen with his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra in his next flick Jabariya Jodi. The film is based on grooms being kidnapped for forced marriages in Bihar to avoid dowry. Since their earlier film was a hit at the box office with domestic collections of around Rs 37 crore and was one of Sidharth’s most successful solo films, the two are expected to repeat the success of their film after a gap of five years. The film will be the tenth film of his career and will hit the theatres on May 17.

"A love worth dying for " Presenting #Marjaavaan .A thrilling game of love and death with @Riteishd again! Very excited to begin working with this amazingly talented team @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @tarasutaria__ @TSeries @EmmayEntertain 🙌

See u on 2nd OCTOBER 2019 pic.twitter.com/ydMFWN9wNV — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 31, 2018

The actor also has one more project lined up for release this year. His second film of the year, titled Marjaavan, will be an action thriller and is being directed by Milap Zaveri, who wrote Ek Villain that became Sidharth’s one of the highest grossing films. The film also stars his previous co-star Riteish Deshmukh and is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Sidharth will romance Tara Sutaria, who is currently shooting for her debut film Student of the Year 2. The film goes with the tagline ‘love worth dying for’ and promises to be a thrilling game of love and death to be played by the two male leads. Rakul Preet Singh of Yaariyan fame is also starring in the film.

The actor, who was earlier rumoured to be dating his two-time co-star Alia Bhatt, is currently being linked with Kiara Advani. He, however, prefers to keep the attention only to films and had told HT a few months ago, “I’ve worked very hard to come here [in films]. I’m not here to read about my personal life, but to work in movies, [and] create content. So, putting energy into rumours is digressing for someone like me.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:13 IST