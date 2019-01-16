Inside Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday celebrations: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez come to party

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday party in Mumbai was a starry affair on Tuesday night. A host of Bollywood A-listers, many of whom he has worked with, came in to wish the actor. Spotted at the venue were Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, director Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mira Rajput among others. However, missing in the pictures was one important person -- his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.

In a video, Sidharth can be seen cutting a cake. On the work front, the actor has two films in his kitty — Jabariya Jodi where he co-stars with Parineeti Chopra and Marjaavaan, in which he is paired with Rakul Preet. His last film, Aiyaary, which also starred Manoj Bajpai, was a dud at the box office.

The actor made his debut with Karan’s Student of the Year (2012). Sidharth has been in the limelight for his love life too. He dated actor Alia Bhatt but they eventually broke up. Sidharth is allegedly seeing Kiara while Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Despite going their separate ways, the two maintain cordial relations as was evident when they publicly came face to face at the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, thrown by Neeta and Mukesh Ambani, in July last year.

See pictures and videos here:

