Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra meet cordially, display no bitterness at Ambani party. Ranbir present too

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the talk of the town. Till last year, Alia was said to be dating her Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. They allegedly broke off last year but looks like, a year on, there is no bitterness between them. According to a report in Spotboye, Alia and Sidharth bumped into each other at the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Quoting a source, the report said: “Alia, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the party to the hilt. From the looks of it, Alia and Sidharth have no awkwardness anymore. They hugged and were also seen conversing with each other.”

As luck would have it, the duo wore colour-coordinated outfits. Alia wore a cream-coloured heavily embroidered Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, while Sidharth too wore a cream and white Indian formal.

After a while, Alia joined Ranbir, his mother Neetu Singh and Bramhastra director Ayan Mukherji.

Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji at the engagement party of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta, at Antilia in Mumbai on June 30, 2018. (IANS)

The source added: “After spending some time with the gang, Alia joined her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. It was heartening to see that these actors handled the situation with utmost maturity.”

Reports of Alia and Ranbir dating each other have been doing the rounds for a while. However, in an interview to GQ magazine earlier this year, Ranbir spilled the beans when he confessed to being in a relationship with Alia. He said: “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more