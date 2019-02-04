Chirag Patil to play father Sandeep Patil in ’83, Ranveer Singh welcomes him to the team

Former cricketer Sandeep Patil’s son, Chirag Patil, will play him in the upcoming film ’83, based on India’s first ever World Cup-winning squad. The film stars Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev.

The film’s official social media accounts made the announcement on Monday. “The man who played ’83 world cup with broken ribs will be played by his son, @IamChiragpatil,” the caption read. Ranveer welcomed Chirag to the team in the comments section, and wrote, “PATLAAAAAAA JR IN THE HOUUUSE PATLAAAAAAA JR IN THE HOUUUSE.”

Ranveer had earlier told IANS, “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and immortalising this on celluloid.”

Chirag took his Instagram to share the news with a picture of a letter written for him by his father. In the letter, Sandeep is wishing his son the best of luck, and offering words of advice. “There are very few exceptional moments that come in one’s life,” Sandeep wrote. “This is one such moment. As a father, I have never been more thrilled when you broke this news to me.”

Chirag told Mumbai Mirror, “The ’83 World Cup win is considered a milestone in Indian history and to be a part of that team is a dream come true and playing my father, who is my hero, is just awesome.”

’83 also stars YouTuber Sahil Khatter, Tamil actor Jiiva and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kabir Khan, who last helmed Salman Khan’s Tubelight, and will be released in theatres in 2020.

Ranveer will be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, with actor Alia Bhatt, and will then move on to star in Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

