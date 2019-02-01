Ranveer Singh gives wife Deepika Padukone a big kiss after dinner date. Watch video

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans are cooing in unison at their latest PDA. The newlyweds were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday night by the paparazzi and Ranveer wasted no time in giving his gorgeous wife a sweet kiss.

As they stepped out of Soho House, Ranveer helped Deepika down the stairs and posed with her on the photographers’ demand. He realised that Deepika’s jeans had a speck of dirt and removed it with the sleeve of his T-shirt. He then held on to her tightly and gave her a big kiss on her forehead. Deepika thanked the photographers and the two left in their car.

Deepika was seen in a black T-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Ranveer was his usual colourful self in a red and blue T-shirt, white pants and animal print sport shoes.

Their fans also loved their cute gestures of love. “A man taking care of his woman is a great lesson for everyone watching,” wrote a fan. “How sweet he is and how nice and kindly she .. This couple are PERFECT,” wrote another.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy in November. They got married in a Konkani wedding ceremony and an Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their closest friends and family. Upon their return to India, they threw several wedding receptions for their friends, extended families and industry colleagues.

Deepika was recently appointed the chairman of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She has also signed her next film with director Meghna Gulzar. Titled Chhapaak, it will be based on the story of acid attack survivor Laksmi Agarwal.

Ranveer will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. The film releases on February 14. After that, he will begin work on 83, in which he stars as Kapil Dev, and Karan Johar’s Takht, in which he plays Mughal prince Dara Shikoh.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 09:00 IST