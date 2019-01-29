Ranveer Singh raps Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy in the Rajasthan sun. Watch video here

Actor Ranveer Singh is never low on energy and continues to surprise his fans with his antics. A day after delivering a power-packed performance at the Mumbai Police’s Umang show, the actor flew to Rajasthan for an event. He is now actively promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy and doesn’t miss a chance to rap for his fans.

A video of the actor singing the popular song Apna Time Aayega from the film, dressed in a white sherwani, has surfaced on the internet. He can be seen performing on a high podium. The actor plays a rapper in the film and has sung several songs, such as Doori, Mere Gully Mein and others.

He also shared a picture while posing with police personnel in front of a chartered plane. He thanked them for supporting him during his visit. The Rajasthan police responded to the tweet by promising to welcome him with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ - a reference to his first film - upon his next visit with wife Deepika Padukone.

Sharing a tweet, the Rajasthan police wrote on Twitter, “You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice.”

Sincere thanks to @PoliceRajasthan for your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uG3k1CCD0J — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2019

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

Just a day earlier, Ranveer was a riot at the Umang event as he danced, cracked jokes and mingled with the police. On stage with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty, he shared how post the success of his last film Simmba, even Deepika welcomes him home saying, “Aaya police.” The film has emerged to be Rohit’s biggest blockbuster and is nearing the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Ranveer Singh at Umang 2019. (Viral Bhayani)

