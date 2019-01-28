Ranveer Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone welcomes him home, Simmba style

Actor Ranveer Singh seems to be having the time of his career, with his latest release Simmba still running in movie theatres. The actor was an explosion of energy at the recent Mumbai police event, Umang 2019. He shared the stage with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty and spoke about his role of ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Talking about how impressed everyone is with the film, he revealed on stage that even his wife (Deepika Padukone) welcomes him home with, “Aaya police!”

Rohit made fun of him and said that he has come a bit earlier than the scheduled time. Even actor Ajay Devgn took a dig at Ranveer and asked him, “Why are you looking so tired?”

Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika in a lavish but private wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in November. This was followed by three wedding receptions – one in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai along with a DJ party hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. It seems Ranveer’s energy has rubbed off on Deepika as well; she could be heard saying the same line - “Aaya police” - while holding a wine glass in a video shared by Ranveer a few weeks ago. He had captioned it “My cheerleader.”

The film was the last big release of 2018 and has already collected Rs 239 crore at the domestic box office. The actor will now move on to his next film, Gully Boy. He had enthralled the audience with his live performance at the music launch of the film. He has rapped some of the songs of the film and his Apna Time Aayega is already a hit online.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 17:39 IST