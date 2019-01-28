Deepika Padukone is a stunner as she attends friend’s wedding with sister Anisha. See pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been on a wedding spree. After her own beautiful wedding in Italy’s Lake Como, the actor was in Sri Lanka with husband Ranveer Singh to attend a friend’s wedding and now a new photo has surfaced where she is seen with sister Anisha Padukone as they pose with friends from another ceremony.

Dressed in a champagne-coloured sari, Deepika looks luminous. As always, she is wearing her best accessory – her 100-watt smile.

Deepika recently celebrated one year of her film, Padmaavat. She took a sabbatical after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic and will soon begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will play a role inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. . The actor plays the lead and also turns producer with the project.

Also read: ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh kicks it off with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

Talking about Padmaavat and how it changed her life, Deepika told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Padmaavat showcased the power, strength, courage and resilience of women. When I look back to this time last year, as an individual and artist, I feel a sense of pride, joy and happiness.”

Deepika Padukone with her friend at her wedding in Sri Lanka.

Deepika Padukone at her friend’s wedding in Sri Lanka.

Padmaavat entered the coveted ₹300-crore club and Deepika became the only female actor to take a woman-centric film to that category. “The film surpassed all my previous highs professionally. Personally, it changed something in me forever.”

Deepika, who had only one release in 2018, told us in an earlier interview she needed time to rejuvenate before taking up another hard-hitting subject. “I must admit I was exhausted after working with Sanjay sir (Leela Bhansali) consecutively. (As an actor,) I had nothing left and that’s why I really needed to replenish emotionally before I took up anything else”, she said.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:36 IST