Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate one year of Padmaavat in a unique way. Watch their quirky videos

Exactly a year ago, on January 25, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s magnum opus Padmaavat released after facing protests and controversies for more than a month. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, went on to please the audience and was among the biggest hits of 2018. To celebrate the film completing one year, Deepika and Ranveer came up with rather quirky videos.

Deepika shared an Instagram story of her on a seesaw and captioned: “Celebrating one year of Padmaavat like!!” She also shared a picture from the shoot of the film, and asked viewers to guess the scene.

Meanwhile, Ranveer continued with his musical avatar by sharing a throwback video clip from the shoot of Padmaavat in his Khilji avatar but lip syncing to hit 2016’s song Makeba by Miriam Makeba, a South African singer and activist.

Sharing the post, Ranveer wrote: “ CHILL-JI #throwback #khilji #1yearofpadmaavat #makeba @jainmusic.”

Padmaavat, the retelling of the story of legendary Rajput queen Padmavati of Chittor, ran into trouble when a Rajput group, Karni Sena, took offence, to what they called a distortion of history. The film, however, went on to make an estimated Rs 585 crore in worldwide collection.

Ranveer and Deepika remain busy as ever. Post their high-profile wedding in Italy’s Lake Como in November last year and their many receptions, the couple is busy with their professional obligations. While Ranveer is engrossed in the promotion of his next film, Gully Boy, where he co-stars with Alia Bhatt, Deepika was away in Paris for a shoot, possibly for an ad shoot.

