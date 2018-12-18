Deepika Padukone on first meeting with Ranveer Singh: He was dating someone else, but flirting with me

Deepika Padukone has revealed that when she first met her future husband, actor Ranveer Singh, he was dating someone else, but that didn’t stop him from flirting with her.

Speaking to Filmfare, Deepika said, “I was at YashRaj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me.’”

She recalled that when they first started dating six years ago, they’d go out for dinner or lunch very often, but it was the time they spent over at their Ram Leela director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house, prepping for the film, that she looks back most fondly on. “Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward and he said, ‘Oh, there’s a crab stuck in your mouth,’ and I said, ‘Then take it out’. That moment all three of us won’t forget,” Deepika said.

At the recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Ranveer told the story of the first time he met Deepika in public and almost embarrassed himself. Deepika remembers thinking that he was not her type. He said he was out for a private dinner with his parents when Deepika walked in. He excitedly whispered to his parents that she was sitting right behind them - “I was a huge fan of hers” - and told them that he’d introduce himself later.

But little did he know that he’d have an allergic reactions to the prawns he’d just eaten. So when he finally got around to meeting her, he was more preoccupied with hiding his face. “But my one takeaway from that meeting was ‘how can anyone look like that’”.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. The were married in accordance with Konkani and Sikh traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 19:16 IST