Why Ranbir Kapoor skipping Deepika Padukone’s reception didn’t surprise her, and other details of her ‘magical’ wedding

It is over a month since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy’s Lake Como and then went ahead and hosted multiple wedding receptions in India but the people’s fascination with the nuptials are far from over. Deepika, in a new interview, has answered all questions around her wedding. One of the most important, of course, being why did her ex Ranbir Kapoor didn’t attend the wedding reception Deepika and Ranveer hosted in Mumbai on December 1.

Why Ranbir, Alia were missing from Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding reception?

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception had everyone from Amitabh Bachchan with family to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan among others. Conspicuous by their absence was Ranbir as well as his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

While an online portal later reported that the two actors were busy with shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra, Deepika has now said, “We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all.”

Why Deepika and Ranveer chose Lake Como for their wedding

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding took place in Lake Como amid security that is usually reserved for state heads. Deepika chalked it to privacy. “We announced everything, we announced (wedding dates) a month before we got married and I’d anyway taken this year off as I needed to replenish emotionally, so it all just worked out. Why outside of India, because privacy was very important for us and somehow when we went around, that place just felt correct.”

In the interview, Deepika called the wedding ceremonies – in accordance with Konkani and north Indian rituals – as a magical affair. “More than fairytale, I’d say it was magical. It was lovely- the weather was perfect, the sun was beautiful, I think magical is the one word to sum it up.”

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 09:53 IST