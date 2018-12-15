Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception. Watch video

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a private wedding ceremony in Italy and went on to host three back-to-back wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. They were among the first couples to tie the knot this wedding season and have now taken out time for their friends’ wedding celebrations as well. The couple who flew to Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations last week, were also spotted at Film producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception held in Mumbai on Friday.

A video of them dancing together with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Karan Johar has surfaced on their Instagram fanpages. The Bajirao Mastani actors danced to Gallan Goodiyaan, a song from Ranveer’s film Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer’s expressions in the video are worth a watch. He can be seen dancing his heart out with all his energy.

Another video from the starry reception shows Ranveer matching steps with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan on his new song Aankh Marey from Simmba. The actor makes sure to perform the right steps from the song as he dominates the dance floor at the party.

Stree producer Dinesh Vijan tied the knot with Dubai-based real estate agent Pramita Tanwar on December 13 in a private ceremony. The wedding was followed by a dinner which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti, Kartik, Raveena Tandon, Stree director Amar Kaushik, Homi Adajania and others.

Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of Simmba that is set to hit the theatres on December 28. It stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

