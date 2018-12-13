Dinesh Vijan marries Pranita Tanwar, surprises friends with impromptu pre-wedding dinner. See pics

Producer-director Dinesh Vijan, who bankrolled this year’s surprise box office hit Stree, got married to Dubai-based real-estate agent Pramita Tanwar on Thursday. He threw a pre-wedding dinner on Wednesday which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Stree director Amar Kaushik, Homi Adajania and others.

In a report in Bollywood Hungama, a friend of the producer was quoted as saying, “Dinesh wanted to keep the wedding really low-profile. Even the cocktail reception on December 14 will be attended only his close friends.”

Meanwhile, actor Raveena shared few pictures from the pre-wedding dinner as her Instagram stories, and it looks like the producer and his friends had a lot of fun. She captioned one of the pictures with Shraddha and Kartik Aryan as, “Sangeet and Dholwala and @shraddhakapoors laughter.”

She shared another picture of the groom and Varun, and captioned it, “Posing only Ab dinoo ki shaadi!”

Kriti shared pictures from the night as well. Sharing one with Shraddha and Kartik, she captioned, “Don’t ask why we are behaving like crackpots!”

She shared another one with Raveena and Varun and wrote, “With the one and only Raveena ma’am!!”

Looks like Kriti was surprised by Dinesh’s sudden decision to marry. The caption of one of her pictures said, “Impromptu pre-wedding dinners are the best!!”

Dinesh, who recently directed Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti, was in news for alleged non-payment of profit shares to his co-producers Raj and DK. The trio was to co-produce Go Goa Gone 2 as well but Dinesh backed out after their relationship went sour.

However, he has some interesting projects in his kitty including Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti, Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy and Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 17:33 IST