Isha Ambani’s wedding reception: Hema Malini attends bash with daughters Esha and Ahana, Sunny Deol spotted too. See pics

The wedding season continues to keep the Bollywood stars busy as they flock from one wedding to another to wish the newlyweds and take part in the celebrations. Isha Ambani’s wedding reception was held on December 14 and saw a host of celebrities in attendance. Many high-profile politicians and movie stars made it to the lavish reception in their designer best. The newlyweds Isha and Anand Piramal welcomed the guests along with their parents.

Hema Malini with daughters Ahana Deol and her husband Vaibhav Vohra and Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani arrived at the venue which was beautifully lit up with flowers. The extensive floral decoration left the guests in awe. Actor Sunny Deol was also spotted arriving separately for the reception. It was good to see how they had chosen colour coordinated attires for the do. While Esha and her husband were in purple, Ahana and Vaibhav were in black. Hema Malini however, looked gorgeous as usual in a pink silk sari.

Apart from the Deols, the Kapoors also attended the reception together. Senior actor Jeetendra arrived with daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor. Actor Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha made an entry in a light green one-shoulder gown. Actor Boman Irani made it to the reception with his wife Zenobia Irani. Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge also arrived for the reception with husband and cricketer Zaheer Khan for the reception. The two were seen twinning in black for the do.

Singer Falguni Pathak was also spotted at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter reception and looked lovely in a black kurta-pajama and a Nehru jacket. Singer Adnan Sami also attended the do with wife and daughter. The family posed for the cameras including the little kid who looked cute in a white dress.

Father son duo Neil Nitin Mukesh and Nitin Mukesh were also spotted at the reception venue. Both sported beautifully embroidered shawls along with their ethnic wear. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the reception with his wife.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 09:59 IST