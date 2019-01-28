Gully Boy song Doori: Ranveer Singh delivers an emotional song. Watch here

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is just a few weeks away from its release and the makers have unveiled yet another song from the film titled Doori. Ranveer’s brilliant rapping skills are showcased beautifully in the song. He took to Twitter to share the melodious track, writing, “#Doori out now! #Gullyboy.”

The song has been sung by Ranveer, who perfectly captures the right emotions with his expressive eyes and fine rapping skills. The heart-touching lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar and rapper Divine, take listeners on a journey highlighting the harsh realities of life. The perfect tunes and music have been given by Rishi Rich.

The video of the song shows Ranveer recording the song while Alia sits outside the recording room, along with Ranveer’s other friends. The rap song is intense and portrays the struggles of life and the realities that exist between the rich and the poor. With evocative lyrics, the songspeaks about the differences witnessed in everyday lives and discusses serious societal issues.

The song is an immensely powerful one and will surely make way into your playlists! Earlier, the makers had unveiled the songs Apna Time Aayega, Asli Hip Hop and Mere Gully Mein which received overwhelming responses from the audience.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:34 IST