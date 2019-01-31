Ranveer Singh says the media frenzy around his wedding with Deepika Padukone was too much

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married at faraway Italy in November last year. One of the reasons was to stay away from too much media scrutiny. However, looks like the duo did feel the pressure of the prying media after all.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer told GQ magazine that the media frenzy around their wedding was too much.

“It was... Too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married,” he was quoted as saying.

It may be recalled that till Ranveer and Deepika returned to India on November 18, after their week-long wedding festivities at the lakeside tourist town of Como in Italy, media was at the mercy of the two posting pictures on their official Instagram handles. However, after they reached India, matters went berserk, as was evident at the media frenzy at the airport on the day of their arrival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer goes from strength to strength. His first release post marriage was the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba. The film turned out to be the biggest hit in his career and went on to collect an estimated Rs 399.27 crores worldwide.

Ranveer is now busy with the promotions of his next film, Gully Boy, where he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. The film, which has been directed by Zoya Akhtar, is inspired from the lives of Mumbai rappers including Divine, who came out of a Mumbai slum to emerge as one of the city’s leading rappers.

The film releases on February 14.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 16:05 IST