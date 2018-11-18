Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after wedding. See pics, videos

Ranveer Singh and his bride Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. The couple, who got married in Italian lakeside town of Como earlier this week, reached Mumbai and was spotted at Ranveer’s home on Sunday.

Looking happy, the duo stepped out of his apartment complex called Shree, and walking towards the waiting cameramen and posed for them. Walking hand-in-hand, Ranveer was seen leading Deepika towards the waiting press. Both were dressed in cream-coloured clothes -- Deepika in a churidar kameez while Ranveer sported a churidar kurta. While Deepika teamed it with a bright red and gold duppatta, Ranveer wore a pink and gold jacket. Deepika also wore sindoor.

WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

Earlier today, they reached Mumbai airport to a tumultuous reception. In the pictures and videos that are now online, the duo can be seen smiling and waving to crowds.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

In one of the pictures, Ranveer’s ‘Deepveer’ mehendi is visible. Popular fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had designed the clothes and jewellery for both the bride and the groom for all their functions.

On November 14 and 15, the popular Bollywood couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals at Lake Como. Before that, they had a mehendi and sangeet ceremony too. The first official pictures of the couple were shared by them late on Thursday evening. Ever since many of their respective team members have been sharing pictures with the couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14 and 15 at Italy’s Lake Como. (Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer will host three wedding receptions -- the first one at Deepika’s home town Bengaluru, followed by one in Mumbai on November 28 for press. Finally, on December 1, they will host a reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt for their industry friends.

