YouTuber Sahil Khattar joins Ranveer Singh’s 83 team, to play cricketer Syed Kirmani

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen as India’s first World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, in his upcoming film, titled 83. While the actor was cast some time ago, the other members of his onscreen cricket team are being announced by the makers one at a time.

Popular YouTuber Sahil Khattar has now been confirmed in the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani. Sahil looks strikingly similar to Kirmani, who was a part of the Indian cricket team that defeated the West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, in England.

South actor Jiiva will be seen as the opener Kris Srikkanth, while Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will play Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film.

The film was announced at a grand event in July 2018. Calling 83 an incredible underdog story, Ranveer had earlier told IANS, “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and immortalising this on celluloid.”

The Simmba actor had also shared a glimpse of his training session for the film along with cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu. He shared the picture with the caption, “And the glorious journey begins........ #83 #kapildev @83thefilm#balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk.”

The film is being directed by Kabir Khan, who is also the co-producer of the film along with Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:24 IST