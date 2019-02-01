Malaika Arora attends sister Amrita Arora’s birthday party with son Arhaan. See pics, video

Actor Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday on Thursday and hosted a dinner for her friends and family at a restaurant in Mumbai. Decked up in a silver gown with a thigh-high slit, the birthday girl looked stunning as usual as she posed for the paparazzi with husband Shakeel Ladak. Her birthday party looked like a family affair as sister Malaika Arora, her son Arhaan and her parents came together to celebrate the big day.

Amrita and Malaika’s BFF Karisma Kapoor was also a part of the do while the fourth member of their girls gang, Kareena Kapoor was missing from the party. Malaika’s rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, who often accompanies her at parties hosted by Amrita, also did not attend the bash. Malaika was joined by her son Arhaan instead and looked happy as the two posed together for pictures.

Amrita Arora shared these snaps on her Instagram.

Amrita also shared a few inside glimpses of the party. She clicked a selfie with her nephew Arhaan and captioned it, “Hey good lookin”. She shared another picture of her kids and Malaika at the restaurant.

During the day, Karisma and Malaika had shared birthday wishes for her with throwback pictures on Instagram. The actor was last seen in Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena. She quit films post her wedding to Shakeel and is now mother to two sons – Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).

Amrita recently took the 10 year challenge and shared a collage of her then and now pics with the caption, “#30weddingday#40andfitmom #10yearchallenge.”

Also read: Abhishek Duhan reveals he would always observe Anil Kapoor during Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shoot

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 09:11 IST