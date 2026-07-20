Still visiting print shops? These 5 all-in-one printers make home printing effortless in 2026

These printers can be used for printing both photos and documents. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → For years, visiting a neighbourhood print shop has been the go-to solution for printing school and college assignments, office documents and other important forms. However, most people would agree that this routine feels outdated now as the process is time consuming, unnecessarily expensive and it disrupts your entire routine. Solution? A simple solution to this problem is getting an all-in-one print that can be installed anywhere in home and office and offers a hassle-free solution to printing important documents. Before you start worrying about the price, here's some good news for you. The market right now is full of both budget and premium options, which gives buyers flexibility to pick a model fits their pocket or get an all-in-one printer model that suits their requirements. So, if you are planning to buy an all-in-one printer for your home or office, here are our top picks for you. Factors to consider while buying an all-in-one printer Type of printer: Pick inkjet or ink tank printer if you want vibrant colour photos and low cost-per-page. Inkjet printers are good for people who print documents frequently. Pick a laser printer for high-volume, text-heavy documents. Laser printers are good for occasional users. Scanning and copying: If you handle multi-page documents, having the Auto Document Feeder (ADF) feature is essential for hands-free scanning. Print Speed: Print speed is measured in pages per minute (PPM). If you frequently print lengthy reports or multiple documents, opt for a model that delivers faster print speeds to save time. Connectivity: Look for wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and manufacturer apps to make printing easier. Best all-in-one printers for home use

This printer comes with a space-saving design that fits easily on a study table or workstation while its integrated refillable ink tank keeps maintenance simple and reduces printing costs. It comes with Epson's Heat-Free Micro Piezo inkjet printing technology, which delivers sharp text and vibrant colour prints. It gets a flatbed scanner that offers high-resolution document and photo scanning, which makes it suitable for digitising paperwork and preserving family photographs. Apart from that, this printer comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and support for the Epson Smart Panel app.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Features Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, Epson Smart Panel App Maximum Print Speed Up to 33 ppm (Black), Up to 15 ppm (Colour) Maximum Copy Speed Up to 7.7 ipm (Black), Up to 3.8 ipm (Colour) Resolution Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Duplex Printing No Reasons to buy Excellent print quality Economical printing Easy wireless setup Reason to avoid Automatic duplex not available

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this printer for its low printing cost, dependable print quality and hassle-free wireless connectivity. Customers also praise the ease of refilling ink bottles and the printer's ability to produce crisp documents and colourful graphics. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and economical printing.

2. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 20/16 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This printer features a minimalist design that occupies little space on the desk at home and office. It is powered by HP's Thermal Inkjet printing technology, which produces sharp black text and vibrant colour prints that are suitable for assignments, forms and everyday documents. It comes with an integrated flatbed scanner that captures documents and photos with good clarity, which in turn makes it convenient for digitising paperwork. Additionally it gets easy USB connectivity and support for HP Smart software that simplifies setup and everyday operation.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Features USB 2.0 Maximum Print Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Colour) Maximum Copy Speed Up to 6 cpm (Black), Up to 3 cpm (Colour) Resolution Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Duplex Printing No Reasons to buy Good print quality Economical printing Lightweight design Reason to avoid Ink cartridges that require frequent replacement

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this printer for its affordability, ease of installation and satisfactory print quality for everyday tasks. They also appreciate its compact footprint. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and economical printing.

This printer features a lightweight design and it is powered by Canon's FINE (Full-photolithography Inkjet Nozzle Engineering) inkjet technology that delivers crisp text and vibrant colour prints with smooth gradients, which makes it suitable for documents as well as occasional photo printing. It comes with a built-in CIS flatbed scanner that captures documents with impressive clarity, and its integrated Wi-Fi support allows users to print and scan wirelessly through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Features Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App, Wireless PictBridge Maximum Print Speed Up to 8 ipm (Black), Up to 4 ipm (Colour) Maximum Copy Speed Approximately 21 seconds Resolution Up to 4800 × 600 dpi Duplex Printing No Reasons to buy Good print quality Good product quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to set up and use, with good print quality and clarity, and consider it suitable for both home and office use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality.

This feature-packed printer is designed for homes and small offices that need affordable, high-volume printing. It comes with an integrated ink tank system with transparent reservoirs that allows users to easily monitor ink levels. It is powered by HP Thermal Inkjet technology, which delivers sharp text documents and vibrant colour prints. It uses high-quality HP ink bottles that are designed to produce rich colours and fade-resistant prints. Its flatbed scanner captures documents and photos with excellent clarity, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy setup and the HP Smart app enable seamless wireless printing and scanning.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Features Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, USB 2.0, HP Smart App Maximum Print Speed Up to 12 ppm (Black), Up to 5 ppm (Colour) Maximum Copy Speed Up to 10 cpm (Black), Up to 2 cpm (Colour) Resolution Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Duplex Printing No Reasons to buy Good print quality Easy to use Value for money Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer has good build quality, is easy to set up and use, and is perfect for both office and home needs. They consider it a value for money and appreciate its wireless capabilities. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and connectivity options.

This printer built is designed for low-cost, high-volume printing. Its clean, space-saving design features a front-access refillable ink tank, making refills quick and mess-free. It is powered by Brother Ink Tank Inkjet printing technology, which produces crisp text and vibrant colour prints. It also gets an integrated CIS flatbed scanner that delivers high-resolution scans with accurate detail, which in turn makes it ideal for digitising documents and photos.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Features USB 2.0 Maximum Print Speed Up to 16 ipm (Black), Up to 9 ipm (Colour) Maximum Copy Speed Up to 11.5 ipm (Black), Up to 4 ipm (Colour) Resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Duplex Printing No Reasons to buy Good print quality High printing speed Easy to use Reason to avoid USB-only connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer excellent for home and office use, with decent print speed and easy mobile printing capabilities. They also appreciate its printing speed. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and speed. Top 3 features of the best all-in-one printers for home

NAME PRINTING TECHNOLOGY PRINTING SPEED AUTOMATIC DUPLEX PRINTING Epson Ecotank L3252 Inkjet Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi No HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer Inkjet Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi No Canon PIXMA E477 All in One Wifi Inkjet Colour Printer Inkjet Up to 4800 × 600 dpi No HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi No Brother Ink Tank DCP-T236 Inkjet Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi No

FAQs for buying the best all-in-one printers for home What is an all-in-one printer? An all-in-one (AIO) printer combines three essential functions in one device—it can print, scan and copy documents. Should I buy an ink tank printer or a cartridge printer? If you print more than 100 pages every month, an ink tank printer is the better choice because of its significantly lower cost per page. Which printer is better for students and school projects? Students should look for an all-in-one printer with Wi-Fi connectivity, colour printing and a scanner. Ink tank printers are particularly suitable since they can handle high volumes of assignments and project work at a lower cost. Is Wi-Fi necessary in an all-in-one printer? Wi-Fi isn't essential, but it makes printing much more convenient. Which brands make the best all-in-one printers? HP, Epson, Canon and Brother are among the most trusted printer brands in India.