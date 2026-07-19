Still paying for cloud storage? Here's when an SSD is the better buy in 2026

These SSDs offer up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 storage. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Cloud storage is convenient. You don't need to take care of another device and you can simply move your photos, videos, documents, and project files from your smartphone or your personal computer in a hassle-free way. But in 2026, the economics of storing data on cloud vs a physical hard drive have changed drastically. Between SSD prices becoming more affordable in 2026 and aggressive price hikes on various tiers of popular cloud-based subscription services, a standard 1TB plan easily upwards of ₹2,000 from your wallet.

What's more? While there is an upfront cost on the purchase of an SSD, a cloud subscription is recurring cost. And it all adds up.

Cost of renting 1TB of cloud storage for 3 years - Apple iCloud+: Apple doesn't offer a 1 TB plan. So you are forced to buy the 2TB plan at ₹749 per month.

3 Years of iCloud storage costs: ₹749 x 36 months = ₹26,946

- Microsoft OneDrive: The 1TB Microsoft 365 subscription is priced at around ₹489 per month.

3 Years of Microsoft OneDrive subscription: ₹489 x 36 months = ₹17,604.

- Google Drive: Google doesn't have a 1TB tier. So you have to choose either the 200GB or the 2TB plan.

3 years of the 2 TB plan costs: ₹6500 (annual price) x 3 years = ₹19,500

Cloud storage vs SSD: Which suits your needs? Average cost of purchasing an SSD remains between ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. For simplicity, let's take ₹20,000 as the cost.

The cost of an SSD remains consistent throughout the period of three years and even beyond that. This means, you pay once and that's all you need to do until that space isn't enough. The purchase involves a one-time upfront payment. On the other hand, the total cost for renting cloud storage keeps increasing with years. However, it's easier to upgrade it.

Cloud storage vs SSD: who should purchase cloud storage? - Users who stick to one ecosystem (Apple, Windows or Android) but switch between devices.

- Users whose work involves multiple people constantly tweaking the same documents.

- Users who want protection against physical device damage or theft.

Cloud storage vs SSD: who should purchase SSD? - Users who work with massive files that can clog up internet bandwidth.

- Users who want a one-time investment with zero recurring monthly platform fees.

- Users who want to manage data in areas with unreliable or capped internet connections.

Now that you have all the information that you need, here's a list of the best SSDs that you can purchase in India on a budget.