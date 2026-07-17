The printer that looked cheap may end up costing more later. These picks help you spend less over time

Refillable ink tanks deliver thousands of prints before refills, reducing printing costs over time. (Pexels) Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Printing costs can quickly become a recurring expense, whether for school assignments, office paperwork, invoices, or everyday documents. That is why ink tank printers have become a popular choice for homes and small businesses. Unlike traditional cartridge-based models, they use refillable ink tanks that can print thousands of pages before needing a refill, keeping the cost per page significantly lower. This roundup features some of the best low-running-cost printers available on Amazon from brands such as Epson, Brother, Canon, and HP. Whether you need a simple all-in-one printer for home use or a wireless model for a busy workspace, these options offer consistent print quality, practical features such as Wi-Fi, mobile printing, and scanning, and excellent long-term value:

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a practical all-in-one printer for students and home users looking to minimise printing costs. Its refillable ink tank system delivers an exceptionally low cost per page, while print, scan, and copy functions make it suitable for assignments, documents, and everyday household printing.

Specifications Cost per page 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour) Print speed Up to 10 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Print yield Up to 7,500 black pages / 4,500 colour pages Print quality Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Reasons to buy Extremely low printing cost per page. Print, scan, and copy functionality. High page yield reduces refill frequency. Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or mobile printing support. Lacks automatic duplex printing. Modest print speeds for colour documents.

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Epson EcoTank L3211 for its low printing costs, good print quality, and ease of use. Many also praise its scanning and copying capabilities for everyday tasks. However, some users report occasional paper jams and buffering during large print jobs. Why should you consider buying this printer? The Epson EcoTank L3211 is an excellent choice if keeping long-term printing costs low is your priority. Its high page yield, affordable ink refills, and all-in-one functionality make it well suited to students, families, and home offices that print frequently.

2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is built for users with demanding printing workloads. Its exceptionally high page yield reduces the need for frequent ink refills, while automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity help streamline everyday tasks. Whether you're printing assignments or office documents, it prioritises efficiency over manual effort.

Specifications Cost per page Not specified Print speed Up to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour) Print yield Up to 15,000 black pages / 5,000 colour pages Print quality Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing saves paper. High page yield lowers running costs. Wi-Fi and mobile printing support. Reason to avoid Colour prints are relatively slow. Mobile app experience needs improvement. Occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Brother DCP-T535DW for its sharp print quality, reliable automatic duplex printing, and high page yield. However, some users find the Brother mobile app less intuitive, particularly during setup, while others report occasional Wi-Fi disconnections. Why should you consider buying this printer? The Brother DCP-T535DW is worth considering if you regularly print large volumes. Its automatic duplex printing, high-yield ink tank system, and wireless connectivity help reduce running costs and make everyday printing more efficient for homes and small offices.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a reliable all-in-one printer for homes and small offices that print regularly. Its refillable ink tank system keeps running costs low, while Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct make wireless printing simple. Epson's Heat-Free Technology also helps reduce power consumption and maintenance over time.

Specifications Cost per page 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.20 rupees (Colour) Print speed Up to 10 ipm (Black), 5 ipm (Colour) Print yield Up to 4,500 black pages / 7,500 colour pages Print quality Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Reasons to buy Low cost per page with refillable ink tanks. Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct support wireless printing. Heat-Free Technology improves efficiency. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Lacks an automatic document feeder. Colour print speeds are relatively modest.

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Epson EcoTank L3252 for its low running costs, reliable print quality, and hassle-free wireless printing. Many also find the setup straightforward. However, some users wish it supported automatic duplex printing, while others feel the print speeds are average for high-volume workloads. Why should you consider buying this printer? The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a strong choice if you want an affordable printer with low long-term running costs. Its wireless connectivity, high-yield ink tank system, and all-in-one functionality make it well-suited to students, families, and home offices that print frequently.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is designed to make everyday printing as effortless as possible. Guided buttons simplify setup, while the HP Smart app lets you print and scan directly from your smartphone. Combined with its refillable ink tank system, it offers a beginner-friendly experience that keeps long-term printing costs under control.

Specifications Cost per page 0.10 rupees (Black), 0.20 rupees (Colour) Print speed Up to 12 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Print yield Up to 4,000 black pages / 6,000 colour pages Print quality Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Low-cost refillable ink tank system. Wi-Fi and HP Smart app support. Beginner-friendly guided buttons. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Lacks an automatic document feeder. Colour print speeds are relatively modest.

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the HP Smart Tank 589 for its straightforward setup, vibrant colour output, and ease of use for everyday home printing. Many also praise the wireless printing experience. However, opinions on print speed and quality are mixed, with some users reporting inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity and occasional functional issues. Why should you consider buying this printer? The HP Smart Tank 589 is worth considering if you want an easy-to-use printer with low running costs and wireless convenience. Its refillable ink tank system, mobile printing support, and all-in-one functionality make it a practical choice for students, families, and home offices that print regularly.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is well suited to users who regularly print colour documents and photos. Its MegaTank ink system delivers thousands of pages before needing a refill, while built-in Wi-Fi and mobile printing make it easy to print from laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Specifications Cost per page Not specified Print speed Up to 8.8 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Print yield Up to 6,000 black pages / 7,000 colour pages Print quality Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Reasons to buy High-yield MegaTank ink system. Wi-Fi and mobile printing support. Good print quality for documents and photos. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Slower print speeds than many rivals. Initial setup can take time.

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Canon PIXMA G3000 for its sharp print quality, economical ink consumption, and vibrant photo output. Many also find the wireless printing feature convenient for everyday use. However, some users report inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity and occasional operational issues that can detract from the overall printing experience. Why should you consider buying this printer? The Canon PIXMA G3000 is worth considering if you need an affordable printer for frequent colour printing. Its high-yield MegaTank system, wireless connectivity, and all-in-one functionality make it well suited to students, families, and home users seeking to reduce long-term printing costs. How Do These Printers Stack Up?

Printer Cost per Page Print Speed Print Yield Epson EcoTank L3211 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour) Up to 10 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Up to 7,500 black pages / 4,500 colour pages Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW Not specified Up to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour) Up to 15,000 black pages / 5,000 colour pages Canon PIXMA G3000 Not specified Up to 8.8 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Up to 6,000 black pages / 7,000 colour pages Epson EcoTank L3252 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.20 rupees (Colour) Up to 10 ipm (Black), 5 ipm (Colour) Up to 4,500 black pages / 7,500 colour pages HP Smart Tank 589 0.10 rupees (Black), 0.20 rupees (Colour) Up to 12 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) Up to 4,000 black pages / 6,000 colour pages

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