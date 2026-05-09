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    Before buying a printer, understand these important differences between inkjet and laser printers

    Inkjet and laser printers both have their own strengths, but choosing the right one depends on printing needs, running cost and print quality.

    Published on: May 09, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB ConnectivityView Details...

    ₹11,699

    ...
    Check Offers

    HP Laser 1008a Printer, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z8AView Details...

    ₹10,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9AView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and WhiteView Details...

    ₹17,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    HP 323d Auto Duplex Laser Printer (New Launch), Print Scan Copy,LCD Display, 30 PPM, 256 MB Memory, USB 2.0, BlackView Details...

    ₹19,499

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Buying a printer sounds simple until you realise how different inkjet and laser printers actually are. One focuses on colourful photo prints and lower upfront pricing, while the other is built for speed, heavy workloads and lower long-term running costs. That is exactly why choosing the wrong printer often becomes expensive later.

    One printer type can save you far more money over time.
    One printer type can save you far more money over time.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    From students printing assignments to offices handling hundreds of pages every week, both printer types serve completely different users. This guide compares inkjet and laser printers based on print quality, speed, maintenance, running cost and real-world usage so you can pick the right one without confusion.

    Inkjet vs laser printer: Quick comparison

    FeatureInkjet PrinterLaser Printer
    Printing TechnologyUses liquid ink cartridgesUses toner powder
    Best ForPhotos, colour printing, home useDocuments, office work, bulk printing
    Print SpeedSlowerFaster
    Print QualityBetter for photos and coloursSharper text printing
    Running CostHigher over timeLower for bulk printing
    Initial CostMore affordableUsually expensive initially
    MaintenanceInk can dry if unusedLower maintenance
    Print VolumeBest for low to medium usageBest for high usage
    SizeCompactLarger and heavier

    Which printer is better for home use?

    Inkjet printers are usually a better choice for homes because they are cheaper to buy and offer excellent colour printing. They work well for school projects, occasional printing, photos and personal documents. Modern ink tank printers also reduce ink refill costs significantly compared to older cartridge models.

    Laser printers, however, make more sense for users printing large numbers of black and white documents regularly. Families with work-from-home setups or students printing notes daily may actually save more money with a monochrome laser printer in the long run.

    Laser printers are available at discounts during the Amazon sale

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    Which printer has a lower running cost?

    Laser printers generally offer a lower cost per page, especially for black and white printing. Toner cartridges last much longer than ink cartridges, making them more economical for offices and heavy users.

    Inkjet printers may appear cheaper initially, but ink replacement costs can increase quickly if printing volume is high. Ink tank printers improve this situation considerably, which is why they have become very popular in India during the last few years.

    Which printer gives better print quality?

    If photo printing matters the most, inkjet printers still lead comfortably. They produce richer colours, smoother gradients and better image detail. This makes them ideal for photographers, students, designers and creative professionals.

    Laser printers excel in sharp text printing. Documents look cleaner, more professional and smudge-resistant. For contracts, invoices and office paperwork, laser printers usually deliver better results.

    Inkjet printers are available at lower prices during Amazon Sale 2026

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    The research and expertise

    I have been covering consumer technology and computer accessories for several years, and during this time, I have tested and reviewed many different types of printers to understand the differences between them. My reviews and product recommendations are independent and not influenced by brands, partnerships, or promotions.

    For this buying guide, I used my expertise during my career as a gadget reviewer. I analysed print quality, running costs, speed and long-term usability to help buyers get the best value for their money. After comparing features and reading user reviews on e-commerce websites, I created this comparison so you can choose better.

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    FAQs
    Inkjet printers are usually better for students because they are affordable and handle both colour assignments and regular documents efficiently.
    Yes, but colour laser printers are expensive and still do not match inkjet printers for detailed photo printing quality.
    Some ink can be used during cleaning cycles, especially if the printer remains unused for long periods.
    Laser printers are much faster, especially for printing large numbers of black and white pages.
    Yes, ink tank printers usually offer lower running costs and are more economical for frequent printing needs.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Before Buying A Printer, Understand These Important Differences Between Inkjet And Laser Printers
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