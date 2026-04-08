PS5 out of stock in India: Get these powerful gaming laptops by ASUS, HP, MSI and more instead

If you are trying to buy Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console in India and you keep running into ‘Out of Stock’ messages – you aren’t alone. High demand and limited availability has made it extremely difficult to find a PS5 gaming console unit in India. While PS5 restock is expected to happen in the near future, you don’t have to wait endlessly to get your hands on the gaming console unit. Instead you can opt for a smarter way to play your favourite video games – a powerful gaming laptop. These gaming laptops come with powerful processors and RGB lighting. (Amazon) Modern gaming laptops come with new and powerful processors, which when combined with displays with high screen refresh rate, large storage capacity and RAM and powerful GPS, deliver an immersive and an intense gaming experience. These laptops can easily be used to play popular AAA titles and they offer a versatile gaming experience. What’s more? They can also be used as an entertainment device or a work laptop, all of which make them a more practical investment. Another advantage of having a gaming laptop over a gaming console is that while PS5 console restocks can be unpredictable, gaming laptops are readily available across the country. Also, both online and offline stores often offer deals and discounts on their purchase making them a lucrative proposition for buyers. So if you are ready to ditch your PS5 dreams for a powerful gaming laptop, we have curated a list of the top five gaming laptops that offer top specs and utilitarian features for a smooth gaming experience. Best gaming laptops to buy instead of Sony PS5 on Amazon right now

This gaming laptop has received 5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with an aluminum chassis with a matte finish that feels rock solid and ready to withstand almost anything. At 2.75Kgs, it's not a laptop that you can carry around while playing games or working in general. It comes with a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a screen refresh rate ranging between 60Hz to 240Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness and an anti-glare coating. The low peak brightness means that you cannot experience the games on its screen with complete effects directly under the sun. However, indoor usage should be flawless. This display is coupled with a full-size backlit keyboard with RGB lights for a more vibrant effect. On the audio front, it has dual speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost and Poly Studio. It is powered by the Intel Ultra 9 275HX CPU and 12GB NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU. This configuration is coupled with 32GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Specifications Display 16-inch LED Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU OS Windows 11 Home Storage 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage space Battery 83 Whr Reasons to buy Powerful gaming experience High speed Great build Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this laptop offers a smooth performance and is great for gaming and content creation. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and premium build.

2. ASUS ROG Strix G16,Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Gaming Laptop(RTX 5070 Ti -12GB/140W TGP/32GB/1TB/2.5K QHD+/16"/240Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.65 Kg) G615LR-S5190WS Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This gaming laptop by ASUS has received 3.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with an aluminum chassis that is coupled with an end-to-end vapour chamber with tri-fan technology for thermals. It comes with a backlit keyboard with four dedicated RGB zones and full-surround aura. This means that instead of getting a full RGB keyboard you get RGB lights at four zones on the keyboard and the bottom panel that gives an aura-like appeal. At 2.65Kgs, it's not a light weight machine, however, the appeal is premium and build is such that it stays smudge free for most parts. Design aside, this laptop comes with a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display with a screen refresh rate of up to 240Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, anti-glare coating and Dolby Vision support. It has a 1080p FHD IR camera in the front and Hi-Res audio with Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 channel virtual surround sound for audio. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU that is coupled with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space and it has Wi-Fi 7 for connectivity.

Specifications Display 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU OS Windows 11 Home Storage 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage space Battery 90Whr with Type-C charging Reasons to buy - Screen and colour accuracy - Good thermal solution - Good battery life - Good performance Reason to avoid - No RGB keyboard - Bloatware

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this laptop offers a smooth performance and is great for gaming and content creation. They also like its battery performance. However, absence of an RGB keyboard and presence of bloatware has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance and display performance.

This gaming laptop by Dell has received 3.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with a metal frame and a body that weighs 2.75Kgs. This means that you simply cannot carry it around and that it needs a dedicated space for usage. It has a new Cryo-chamber for cooling that keeps the air flowing to core components, which prevents the laptop from overheating and improves efficiency. It comes with a 16.0-inch 2.5K AG NT IPS QHD+ display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 300nits. This makes it unsuitable for usage under direct sunlight or outdoors. It comes with a full-size, 101 key backlit keyboard. It is powered by Intel Core 7 240H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU that are coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Specifications Display 16-inch display Processor Intel Core 7 240H Processor CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU OS Windows 11 Storage 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of storage space Battery 96Whr Reasons to buy Great display Great performance Reason to avoid Heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this laptop offers a smooth performance and is great for gaming. However, some users have reported heating issues. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance and display performance.

This gaming laptop by Dell has received 3.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with an aluminum and plastic chassis with sharp front edges. It has big fans to disperse all the heat and it weighs 2.65Kgs. This means that while you can use it for entertainment and work, it's not exactly easy to carry around. This design includes a mechanical keyboard with swappable magnetic keys that offer a unique tactile feedback. These keys also offer LED glow from below. On the display front, this laptop comes with a 16-inch illuminated panorama WQXGA Mini LED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 240Hz and 500 nits of peak brightness. This makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage. It is powered by the 14th gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU that is coupled with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage space. For thermals it has 5th Gen Aero Blade 3D fans combined with a liquid metal thermal compound, which makes sure that the machine remains cool even at peak performance loads.

Specifications Display 16-inch display Processor Intel Core 7 240H Processor CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU OS Windows 11 Home Storage 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of storage space Battery 90Whr Reasons to buy Great display Great performance Good cooling Reason to avoid - Battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this laptop offers a smooth performance. They have also appreciated its cooling capability. However, some users have reported issues with its battery life. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance.

This gaming laptop by ASUS has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It weighs 2.2Kgs and it comes with a plastic body with an aluminum lid. This minimalistic design in Mecha Gray colour looks and feels premium. Its light weight design makes it easy to carry and play games on the go. Beyond the exterior, it gets a full-sized RGB keyboard with one zone backlight and number keys and the 2nd gen Arc Flow fans with full width heatsink and full width exhaust vents for keeping the machine cool during peak performance. Beyond this, the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K anti-glare FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 144Hz of screen refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It has Dolby Atmos along with Hi-Res Audio and two-way AI Noise cancellation technology for audio and it is powered by the 14th gen Intel Core 5 Processor 210H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Additionally, it has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

Specifications Display 16-inch LED display Processor Intel Core 5 Processor 210H CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU OS Windows 11 Home Storage 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of storage space Battery 90Whr Reasons to buy - Powerful GPU - Great performance Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this laptop offers a smooth performance and runs AAA titles smoothly. However, some users have reported issues with its battery life. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance. Top 3 features of the best gaming laptops in India

NAME SCREEN SIZE PROCESSOR BATTERY HP Omen 16 Max 16-inch Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU 83Whr ASUS ROG Strix G16 16-inch Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU 90Whr Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop 16-inch Intel Core 7 240H Processor CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU 96Whr acer Predator Helios 16 AI 16-inch Intel Core 7 240H Processor CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU 90Whr ASUS TUF Gaming F16 16-inch 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of storage space 90Whr

FAQs for buying a gaming laptop in India What are the top brands for buying a gaming laptop in India? Top brands in this category include -- ASUS, Acer, HP, MSI, and Alienware. What battery life should I expect? Gaming laptops typically offer 3–6 hours for normal use, but heavy gaming requires plugging in. Can gaming laptops handle AAA titles smoothly? Yes, depending on GPU. Mid-range and high-end laptops can run most AAA games at medium to ultra settings. Are gaming laptops good for everyday use? Yes, depending on GPU. Mid-range and high-end laptops can run most AAA games at medium to ultra settings. Which GPU is best for gaming in India right now? For most users, NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050 is a good starting point. For high-end gaming, go for RTX 4060 or above.