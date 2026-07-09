NIA raids 3 B’shahr homes in nationwide ISIS-AQIS crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at three residential premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr as part of coordinated raids at 20 locations across the country in a case linked to an alleged online terror radicalisation network involving the banned terrorist organisations ISIS and AQIS. Searches linked to pan-India probe into online jihadi network; cash and digital devices seized as agency investigates suspected radicalisation, terror funding and hawala links. (Sourced)

The searches in Bulandshahr began around 8 am at the homes of three brothers in the Inta Rori locality, where an NIA team from Visakhapatnam, assisted by local police and central security forces, simultaneously searched the homes of three brothers. The operation continued for over four hours and concluded around 12.30 pm.

According to the NIA, the case relates to an alleged conspiracy to establish an Islamic State in India through violent jihad by propagating the ideology of ISIS (Islamic State) and AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent).

Police sources said investigators recovered a substantial amount of cash during the searches and requisitioned currency-counting machines from a bank. The agency has not officially disclosed the amount recovered.

Officials also seized a laptop, several mobile phones and documents for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police sources said the brothers came under the scanner over suspected hawala transactions, alleged terror funding and suspected online activities. Investigators are examining whether they had links with individuals already under investigation. No arrests were made in Bulandshahr, and the allegations remain under investigation.

Security was tightened during the operation, with local police and central security forces sealing the locality and restricting public movement.

The NIA said the nationwide searches followed technical analysis of digital devices seized earlier, connectivity analysis of arrested accused and other investigation findings.

The agency said 11 accused and one juvenile have been arrested so far after it took over the case from Vijayawada Police in May. The original case was registered in March following the alleged recovery of incriminating material linked to ISIS and AQIS during a search at the residence of key accused Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad.

According to the NIA, the investigation has found that the accused and their associates were allegedly involved in indoctrinating vulnerable youth through violent jihadi content and misinformation, while remaining in contact with foreign handlers to promote extremist ideology and an alleged anti-India conspiracy. The investigation is continuing.

The searches in Bulandshahr were among simultaneous raids conducted by the NIA at 20 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat in connection with the case.